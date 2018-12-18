Hurco Companies (HURC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.58

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.58 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HURC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hurco Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $250.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Doar sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $219,422.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,777.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

