iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (IBMJ)

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

IBMJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,771. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

