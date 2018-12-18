iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

IBDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 15,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $27.13.

