iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.
IBDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 15,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $27.13.
Read More: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.