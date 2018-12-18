Ibstock plc (IBST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 299.83 ($3.92).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBST shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Ibstock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Tuesday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.10 ($3.91).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

