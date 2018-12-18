Iconomi Price Down 11.9% This Week (ICN)

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Iconomi has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Iconomi has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $1,187.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconomi token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00004208 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, OKEx and Bitsane.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Iconomi

Iconomi’s launch date was August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 98,930,340 tokens. Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iconomi’s official website is www.iconomi.net. The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi. The official message board for Iconomi is medium.com/iconominet.

Iconomi Token Trading

Iconomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Mercatox and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

