IG Group (IGG) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Equities research analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 775 ($10.13) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Shore Capital raised shares of IG Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 912.80 ($11.93).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 539.50 ($7.05) on Tuesday. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.50 ($10.94).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

