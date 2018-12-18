iHeartMedia Inc (IHRTQ) Director Abrams Capital Management, L.P Acquires 9,950,510 Shares

iHeartMedia Inc (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) Director Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 9,950,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $1,592,081.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday.

iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital online and mobile platforms and products, program syndication, entertainment, traffic and weather data distribution, and music research services; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates.

