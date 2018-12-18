Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $917.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $75,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 213,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.