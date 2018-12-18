Independent Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Linde (LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €238.00 ($276.74) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €210.78 ($245.09).

LIN stock opened at €139.70 ($162.44) on Tuesday. Linde has a 1-year low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 1-year high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

