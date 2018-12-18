IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 43,967 Shares of Mitel Networks Corp (MITL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitel Networks were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 972,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 489,807 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitel Networks by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 161,918 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mitel Networks by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 354,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Mitel Networks by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 539,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 293,933 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Colin Ross Mcanuff sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $29,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,701.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $48,010. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITL opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.83. Mitel Networks Corp has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.07%.

MITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Mitel Networks Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

