Infosys Ltd (INFY) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

