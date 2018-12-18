Innogy (IGY) Given a €36.76 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.25 ($42.16).

Get Innogy alerts:

IGY opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Monday. Innogy has a twelve month low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a twelve month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.