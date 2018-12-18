Insider Buying: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Frances H. Jeter purchased 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABTX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,991. The company has a market cap of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.65. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 252,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

