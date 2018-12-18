Insider Buying: DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Director Purchases 20,400 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $223,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Cynthia Paul purchased 1,316 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $14,791.84.

On Friday, October 12th, Cynthia Paul purchased 12,309 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $138,845.52.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Cynthia Paul purchased 9,795 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $112,152.75.

On Monday, October 8th, Cynthia Paul purchased 205 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $2,347.25.

NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,274. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.60 million, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 0.60.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DSP Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

