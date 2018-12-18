Insider Buying: First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) insider Scott T. Fleming bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE FPF opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 819,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund.

