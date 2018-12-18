Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Acquires 396 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,189.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.17. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

