Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Purchases 74,000 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.16 per share, with a total value of $10,001,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,637,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,025,983.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 10,200 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.82 per share, with a total value of $1,395,564.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 42,598 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.91 per share, with a total value of $5,789,494.18.

On Monday, October 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 2,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.91 per share, with a total value of $391,748.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.52 per share, with a total value of $3,282,924.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.32 per share, with a total value of $9,682,400.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 96,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.27 per share, with a total value of $13,369,920.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 64,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.05 per share, with a total value of $8,968,725.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.75 per share, with a total value of $13,675,000.00.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.55. 16,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,149. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

