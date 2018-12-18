Insider Buying: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Insider Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) insider Sieg Will acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.15 per share, with a total value of C$581,625.00.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$21.05 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of C$19.85 and a 12 month high of C$37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$193.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc will post 1.95999996270219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Insider Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/insider-buying-sleep-country-canada-holdings-inc-zzz-insider-buys-27500-shares-of-stock.html.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.