Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $333,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $130,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $132,420.00.

On Monday, December 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $130,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $66,350.00.

On Monday, November 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $65,830.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $143,440.00.

On Friday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $130,140.00.

On Monday, November 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $305,735.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 22 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,412.40.

Shares of CRVL opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.53. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.18 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,480,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CorVel by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

