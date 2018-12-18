Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $1,396,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,573,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.15. The stock had a trading volume of 289,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $252.47.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,373,000 after acquiring an additional 217,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,248,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,901,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,535 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/insider-selling-tyler-technologies-inc-tyl-director-sells-7500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.