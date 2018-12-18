Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.12. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

