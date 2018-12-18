InsurChain Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (INSUR)

InsurChain (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. InsurChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $167,339.00 worth of InsurChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurChain token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, InsurChain has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsurChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.02195728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00144435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00183820 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028165 BTC.

About InsurChain

InsurChain launched on January 14th, 2018. InsurChain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurChain is /r/Insurchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InsurChain’s official website is www.insurchain.org. InsurChain’s official Twitter account is @InsurChain.

InsurChain Token Trading

InsurChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.