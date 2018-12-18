Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Raised by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morningstar set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $226,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,257 shares of company stock valued at $624,095. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

