International Money Express (IMXI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our Overweight rating based on the company’s potential expanding market share and margin expansion. We believe the company’s targeted business model, which we view as a competitive advantage, will help it continue to gain market share in Latin America, the fastest growing US remittance region. We think Intermex can produce mid-20% revenue growth with steady margins with an upward bias, resulting in significant annual earnings growth and an improving balance sheet.””

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $11.24 on Friday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala.

