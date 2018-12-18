Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.36

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

