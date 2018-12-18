Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) Holdings Boosted by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

XSLV stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

