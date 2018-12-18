Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pennon Group (PNN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pennon Group (LON: PNN):

12/13/2018 – Pennon Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/11/2018 – Pennon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Pennon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 790 ($10.32). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Pennon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/27/2018 – Pennon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Pennon Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 925 ($12.09).

Shares of LON:PNN traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 689.80 ($9.01). 823,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. Pennon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 600.23 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 947.23 ($12.38).

Get Pennon Group plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.84 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.