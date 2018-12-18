Investors Buy Large Volume of Asante Solutions Call Options (PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,463% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

PUMP stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $431,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 175,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 23.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 18.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 22.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

