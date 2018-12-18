Investors Buy Procter & Gamble (PG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on weakness during trading on Monday. $288.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $174.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $114.09 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded down ($3.87) for the day and closed at $92.77

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

The stock has a market cap of $243.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $3,176,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,545,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

