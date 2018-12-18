Investors Buy Shares of QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on weakness during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $195.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $119.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.30 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, QUALCOMM had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded down ($0.62) for the day and closed at $57.00Specifically, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $347,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $8,190,283. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,215,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,469 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

