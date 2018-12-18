Investors Sell Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) on Strength (WFC)

Investors sold shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on strength during trading on Monday. $154.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $282.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $128.13 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Wells Fargo & Co had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Wells Fargo & Co traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $46.61

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

The company has a market cap of $227.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 43.8% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 140.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 550,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321,605 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 14.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 960,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,491,000 after acquiring an additional 124,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 919.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 428,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

