Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 456,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,894.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 921,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,496,056.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,152,106 shares of company stock worth $22,047,097. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.