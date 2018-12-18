iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Stake Increased by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSJ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

CSJ stock opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

