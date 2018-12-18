iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2367 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

AGZ stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.43. 39,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,216. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

