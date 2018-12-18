iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2474 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
BATS USHY traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,080 shares.
