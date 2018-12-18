iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,896,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,668 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,855,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398,716 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,543,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,123,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,544,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,233 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

