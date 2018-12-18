iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.752 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 32,398,635 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.75” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa-plans-semiannual-dividend-of-0-75.html.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.