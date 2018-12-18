iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,731 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 219,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $255.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.94 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.4421 dividend. This represents a $5.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-shares-sold-by-banco-de-sabadell-s-a.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.