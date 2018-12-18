iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

Shares of BMV:IHF opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $172.85.

