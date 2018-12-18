iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2666 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of ISZE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/ishares-edge-msci-intl-size-factor-etf-isze-to-issue-0-27-semiannual-dividend.html.

