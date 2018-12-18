iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0956 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday.

