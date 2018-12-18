iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

FLOT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 2,272,537 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

