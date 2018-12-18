iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.7156 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.65.
Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. 87,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,767. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $54.58.
iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.
