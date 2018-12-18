iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN) Announces Special Dividend of $0.11

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1068 per share on Monday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.
Shares of NYSEARCA BGRN remained flat at $$50.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $50.58.
