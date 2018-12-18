iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (GBF) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2717 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

NYSEARCA:GBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.90. 3,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,945. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $114.05.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

