iShares International Preferred Stock ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (IPFF)

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of BATS IPFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

