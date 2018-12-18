iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

BATS:CEMB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 709 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

