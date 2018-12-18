iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.7849 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Shares of JKF opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.30 and a 12-month high of $112.57.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

