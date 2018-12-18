iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.31 (EWZS)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3079 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 80,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,355. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

