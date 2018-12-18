iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.99

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.988 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.

EEMA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,034. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $58.13 and a 12 month high of $81.27.

